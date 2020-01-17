Spanish Town taxi operator missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said 42-year-old taxi operator Granville Ruddock from Love Lane in McCooks Pen, St. Catherine, has been missing since Tuesday, January 14.

He is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports are that Ruddock was last seen about 5:05PM in his community. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ruddock should contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

