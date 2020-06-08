Spanish Town men charged for gun

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said two men were charged following a gun seizure at Lawrence Drive in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Saturday, May 30.



Police charged them on June 4 with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.



They are 21-year-old Renardo Stewart who is otherwise called ‘Dwayne’ from Mansfield Avenue, and 33-year-old Omar Campbell who is also called ‘Bups’ from Lawrence Drive – both in Spanish Town.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 9:45PM, a premises was searched and one Glock pistol – along with two magazines and 25 rounds of ammunition – was found. Stewart and Campbell, who were occupying the premises, were arrested. Their court dates are being finalised.”

