Sheer Brilliance – Spanish Town student earns big placement score in PEP

Gabriel Haughton from Crescent Primary School in the Spanish Town area of St. Catherine has attained above average placement score in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which is used to place students in secondary schools across the island.



“I did very well and I am proud of myself,” she told The Beacon.



The 11-year-old aspiring medical doctor has been placed at the prestigious Campion College in Kingston.



She amassed a placement score of 343.2.

In the Ability Test, which gauges students’ general analytical skills, Gabriel scored 100 percent. She achieved Mastery of Literacy and Numeracy. Gabriel also attained the highest level of proficiency (Highly Proficient) in Mathematics and Science, and Proficient in Language Arts and Social Studies.

She constantly performs well, and so her grades remained high despite sudden changes to the PEP grading system, caused by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Gabriel is the top PEP performer this year at Crescent Primary.



Asked about her winning formula, she said: “I studied and stayed focused in class.” Her success is also attributed to the guidance received from her family and teachers.



The young scholar will not digress.



“People should expect good grades and performance from me because I will be working very hard to achieve that,” she said ahead of the new school year in September.



Her parents – Alicia Ford and Fabian Haughton – are ecstatic.



“I feel overwhelmed and happy that my daughter did so great, but I never once doubted her ability to do it,” the mother told The Beacon.



She added that her daughter’s dream is to attend the internationally renowned Harvard. “I believe in her, and I know she will come out on top. I want her to go to college – and her dream is to go to Harvard,” the mother added.



Meanwhile, Grade Six teacher at Crescent Primary, Charmaine Lindner, said Gabriel is an all-rounder who participated in various extra-curricular activities and was a prefect at her primary school.



“Gabriel is a well-focused straight ‘A’ student; she knows what she is about and as a result she has done exceptionally well. She was always on top; she was always in first position – and this has been happening from Grade One coming up,” the teacher disclosed.



She added: “Gabriel is an avid reader; she reads a lot, and that has inspired the other students in the class to be reading also.”



Gabriel is also a past student of Faith Mission Early Childhood Development Centre in Spanish Town.

