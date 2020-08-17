Seven people, including two women, held during operation in Linstead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers took seven people into custody – including two women – during an operation this morning in Linstead, St. Catherine.



It added that the persons are still in police custody pending further investigations.



The JCF told The Beacon that there is no truth to claims that there was shoot-out, but it said its officers had become aggressive based on the approach of a vehicle.

The police also stated that no one was injured during the operation, and no gun was recovered.



It added that the operation was based on information received by its officers.

