Senior Cops Visit Ewarton After Killing; Suspect Identified

The police said they are going all-out to apprehend the suspect who murdered Romario Mitchell, also called “Piggy”, on Main Street in Ewarton, St. Catherine shortly before noon on December 11.



The 27-year-old was attacked from behind and stabbed as he made his way into King’s Chapel Apostolic Church compound, where he was to be the best man at a friend’s wedding.



Eight days after the incident, Head of the St. Catherine North Division Superintendent Howard Chambers, along with other officers, toured sections of Ewarton, including Main Street where the stabbing took place.



“The walk-through was to really see if we could get some more information on the whole incident, and also to give some assurance to the citizens there that we will be doing our best to go all-out with the investigation to clear that case,” Superintendent Chambers told The Beacon, adding that other issues were also discussed with area residents.



He also disclosed that, so far, the police have managed to ascertain the identity of the suspect.



“We have the name of the suspect,” he declared while noting that police are now trying to locate him.

It is said that the suspect, who reportedly was wearing a mask and pullover hoodie, ran onto the nearby Jones Crescent after stabbing Mitchell.



Persons who claimed they were in the area where Mitchell was stabbed said the suspect and the victim did not have any confrontation in front the church where tragedy struck.



Superintendent Chambers said it appeared both men had an argument at a supermarket or a gas station – both of which are close to the church where the wedding was being held.



He also stated that police theorize that, after the argument, the suspect got a knife and followed Mitchell and stabbed him.



The senior cop said it appears the entire episode unfolded in Ewarton. “Everything happened within the same space,” he declared.



Further reports are that the late Mitchell, who was employed in St. James, visited his native St. Catherine specifically to attend the wedding of his childhood friend.



One of his relatives, who is said to be a soldier, reportedly dropped him at the church and left.



Mitchell went across the street to a supermarket where he purchased something to drink. It is not yet clear to The Beacon if he also visited a nearby gas station.



However, residents reported seeing the suspect at the gas station and even using an ATM there moments before the stabbing took place.



Although Mitchell was killed, the wedding where he was to be the best man proceeded.



Mitchell, a past student of Charlemont High School in Linstead, was said to be attending college in Kingston, but took a break to work in St. James.

