SCHOOLS TO REMAIN CLOSED

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said all schools will remain closed until the end of the Easter holidays.



He made the announcement on Monday, March 23, during a press conference regarding the country’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID).



Easter will be observed on April 10 and Easter Monday on April 13.



The prime minister promised to update the nation regarding the post-Easter term.

He initially closed schools for 14 days, starting March 13.

