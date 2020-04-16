Saved By A Headache | St Catherine Family Hopes To Be Good COVID Example

A St. Catherine family, whose quick action may have saved it from contracting the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), is hoping that other families will follow suit in taking the virus serious, taking precautionary measures, and looking out for any symptom.



The family, which is located in the Ewarton area of St. Catherine, shares household with the 21-year-old woman who became the first local Alorica call centre worker to test positive for the virus.



The family recalls being on high alert from the outset because the call centre employee works in an industry, which can facilitate the swift spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.



That’s one of the reasons the family quarantined the call centre worker at home immediately after she started to complain about a headache – followed by other symptoms.



The family also insisted that the call centre worker undergoes a COVID-19 test although a private doctor ruled out the virus.



The call centre worker eventually tested positive.



Her one-year-old son, her prospective mother-in-law, and her common-law-husband subsequently were tested.



Their results, which were communicated yesterday, all turned out Negative for COVID-19.



The call centre worker’s common-law-husband told The Beacon: “Everybody is happy – and just to know we followed all the necessary protocols to protect ourselves and family. This should be used as an example for others.”

He further stated that his common-law-wife is now ‘doing well’ in isolation at Spanish Town Hospital.

Jamaica so far recorded 143 cases of COVID-19, including five deaths.

