Riversdale youth dies in Bog Walk crash

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man died in a two-vehicle collision shortly before 8 o’clock this morning, May 21, at Bog Walk Gorge in St. Catherine.



He is 19-year-old Ricardo Stephenson from Riversdale in St. Catherine.



The JCF stated that, at the time of the incident, Stephenson was driving a Suzuki Swift motorcar towards Spanish Town.



His vehicle crashed with an Isuzu Box Truck that was heading in the opposite direction – towards Bog Walk.



DSP Dahlia Garrick from the Corporate Communications Unit of the JCF told The Beacon that, based on reports received, the roadway was wet and slippery.



“Stephenson was coming around a corner, and it seems as if the vehicle developed a skid and collided with the truck. His vehicle was extensively damaged,” DSP Garrick added.



She stated that fire personnel assisted the police by removing Stephenson from the wreckage.



It appears he died on the scene. However, death was pronounced at hospital.



The crash resulted in the closure of the Bog Walk Gorge.

