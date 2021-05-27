Riversdale | Police appeal for help to catch alleged friend killer

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has declared as wanted, the man implicated in a murder that unfolded at Berwick district in the Riversdale police area of St. Catherine



The wanted man is 27-year-old Rajieve Norman, also known as ‘Max’ and ‘DJ Dean’.



The JCF said Norman frequents the Two Mile area in Kingston and sections of St. Thomas.



His last known address is Berwick district, where the murder took place on the night of February 12 this year.



The murder victim is 37-year-old Rayon Santo, otherwise called ‘Bubba’, from Berwick district.



The victim and the wanted man were close friends for years.



At the time of the gun murder, the JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 11:15PM, an argument developed between Santo and a man. The man left and returned with a firearm, and opened fire hitting Santo to the upper body. He was assisted to the hospital where he died while being treated.”



The JCF, in its ‘Wanted Wednesday’ release yesterday, said persons knowing the whereabouts of Norman should call Crime Stop at 311 or the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305.

