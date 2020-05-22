Riversdale mourns tragic end

Relatives and friends of 19-year-old security guard Ricardo Stephenson are devastated by his tragic death yesterday morning (May 21) at Bog Walk Gorge in St. Catherine.



Ricardo was employed to Securipro security company, and was based at the Seprod factory in Bog Walk.



He graduated from Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk in 2018.



One of his former teachers, Kadian Johnson, said he was goal-oriented.



“Ricardo was a focused student who was goal-oriented and mannerable. He was quiet, witty at times, and was always respectful to everyone who came in contact with him,” she said.



The teacher, who remained close to Ricardo up to the time of his death, added: “Everyone who knows Ricardo can attest that he was a pure soul. I pray that the good Lord will give his mother and brother the strength to cope with this loss.”



Meanwhile, Eric Stephenson, who is a brother of the deceased, said the family is hard hit.



He said his parents and sister are among family members who have been crying since they received the devastating news.



“Ricardo was a good brother – kind hearted, loving and caring,” Eric added.



He explained that Ricardo borrowed his cousin’s car, left his Riversdale home, and was travelling towards Spanish Town to collect a certificate that qualifies him as a trained security guard.

He was to do the collection at the headquarters of the security company to which he is employed.



However, tragedy struck shortly before 8 o’clock.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dahlia Garrick, said the two vehicles involved in the crash were heading in different directions.



She stated that, based on reports, the roadway was wet and slippery.



DSP Garrick said Ricardo was driving a Suzuki Swift motorcar around a corner when it seemingly skidded, and slammed into an Isuzu Box Truck.



Fire personnel assisted in removing Ricardo from the mangled wreck of the motorcar.



It appears he died on the spot.



The crash, in the meantime, resulted in the temporary closure of Bog Walk Gorge.

