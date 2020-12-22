Returning residents, churches declare support for new care-giving company in Jamaica

Two influential groups representing returning residents and 105 churches respectively in Jamaica have expressed support for the newly launched Break Barriers Caring Hands (BBCH).



The company, launched on December 10, is an alternative to nursing homes. It provides care in the comfort of its clients’ homes instead of moving those clients into a central facility.



President of the Jamaica Association for the Resettlement of Returning Residents, Percival LaTouche, lauded the company’s founder, Andrene Lewis-Longwe, who is a Jamaican native living in the United Kingdom.



He declared his wholehearted support for BBCH and encourged other returning residents to follow suit.



“We will partner with you to make sure that this first will be a success for Jamaica,” LaTouche told the founder during the launch in New Kingston.



He added: “To live in Jamaica where yuh bawn and grow, yuh have to have guts and determination to go through what is going on in the country, but you can make it… I want to wholeheartedly endorse Break Barriers. I want to endorse that and let you (BBCH) know that you can call on me at any time.”



President of the East Jamaica Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, Dr. Eric Nathan, also endorsed BBCH.



In an address at the company’s launch, he said: “I am here to give support to Break Barriers. I believe that Jamaica can do well with another initiative that will give assistance. And anything that will empower our citizens, then I feel that, as a Shepherd, as a pastor, as a clergyman, my responsibility is to do what it will take to make the portals of Heaven ring.”



Dr. Nathan, while noting that he has responsibility for 105 churches, also told the BBCH founder: “Anything I can do to give you access to those I care for, you are welcomed.”

To connect with BBCH Jamaica, persons can call 876-618-8867 or visit their website. They can also contact the company via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

