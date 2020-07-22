Reno Tops School In Linstead

Ashley-Ann Reno recently left Victoria Primary School in Linstead, St. Catherine, as the highest achiever this year in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which is used to place students in secondary schools across the island.



Based on Ashley-Ann’s impressive performance, the education ministry fulfilled her heart’s desire – awarding her a place at the prestigious Immaculate Conception High School in St. Andrew.



“That was my school of choice ever since I started Victoria Primary,” she said. “I think I did an excellent job on my PEP examination.”



The 11-year-old, who intends to pursue a career as a pediatrician, spent sleepless nights studying in order to reap success and, in doing so, outperformed 67 other students.



“Before I did my examinations, I spent sleepless nights studying. I worked hard on the day(s) of my exams because my philosophy is: ‘Once you put your mind to something and work hard at it, you will achieve’,” added Ashley-Ann.



She told The Beacon that, going forward, she will continue to make excellence her hallmark.



“I expect people to think of me as the same kind, caring and determined Ashley-Ann who will continue to do well,” she further said.



Her parents, Adassa Johnson and Matthew Reno, are among the persons celebrating and harbouring great expectations.



“As a family, we feel proud of Ashley and we expect her to maintain her good performance, just as she did at Victoria Primary School and basic school,” the family said.



Educators at Victoria Primary are also beaming with pride.



Grade Six teacher, Jeffrene Samuels, described Ashley-Ann as a determined and well-mannered student.



“She works assiduously at whatever tasks she’s assigned, and is a child who is not afraid of challenges,” the teacher commented.



“She’s the first student from the school (Victoria Primary) to have been placed at Immaculate. She had mastered both Literacy and Numeracy at Grade Four. At Grade Five, she was proficient in the respective subject areas; and at Grade Six she had a placement score of 97.”



Ashley-Ann was a senior prefect at her primary school, and a member of the 4-H Club.



She also won gold and silver medals representing her primary school in competitions hosted by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

