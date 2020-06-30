Public gatherings increased to 20 people

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday announced that the maximum number of people that will be allowed to gather in public places has increased to 20, starting July 1.



The current limit is 10.



The prime minister noted that persons gathering should maintain social distance of the minimum six feet.

He previously announced that funerals and weddings are allowed to have up to 50 people.



The government placed a limit on the size of public gatherings to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



There are now 698 persons confirmed locally to have COVID-19, including 553 who have recovered. Ten persons have died in Jamaica a a result of the virus.

