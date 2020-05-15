Portmore barber charged for gun in St. Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a man following an incident at Bohemia district in St. Ann on Thursday, May 7.



He is 42-year-old barber Patrick Campbell from West Cumberland in Portmore, St. Catherine.



Campbell is charged with Shooting With Intent, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 5:30PM, a team of officers went to make checks of a vehicle that was parked in a gully. On their approach, the occupants of the car opened gunfire at them and ran. They were chased and Campbell was caught. He was charged following a question and answer session.”

