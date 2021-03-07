Police yet to identify charred human remains found in Point Hill

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers are yet to identify the person whose charred remains were found at Mendez district in Point Hill, St. Catherine, on February 12.

It said: “Reports from the Point Hill Police are that, about 10AM, a farmer discovered the remains of what appeared to be that of a human being and summoned the police. The scene was processed and the remains removed to morgue pending further investigations. Investigations continue.”

