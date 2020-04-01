Police threaten to prosecute curfew breakers | exempted people named

While encouraging people to stay within their premises, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) this evening vowed to ‘fully and strictly’ enforce the nightly curfew order, which will take effect island-wide this evening, April 1.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness this week announced the island-wide curfew in an effort to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The curfew, which does not apply to certain people such as police officers, will be in effect nightly, from 8PM until 6AM today until Wednesday (April 8, 2020).



The JCF, in a press release this afternoon, declared: “The Constabulary Force will prosecute non-compliant individuals who breach the provisions.



“Additionally, persons who are exempted are to travel with valid forms of work identification should they be stopped by the police. If stopped, persons are urged to cooperate with the verbal instructions of the police – which will include showing their work ID and responding to questions to determine their need to be out during curfew hours…” added the JCF.



The prime minister, in the meantime, announced that the people exempted from the curfew order are:

Any Member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force or the Jamaica Defence Force Any person employed in a service concerning the provision of health, water, electricity, public works, sanitation, firefighting, civil aviation or telecommunications Members of the Houses of Parliament and persons employed to the Houses of Parliament Permanent Secretaries Veterinary surgeons, licensed under the Veterinary Act Persons employed in services connected with oil-refining and with the loading, distribution, transportation or retail of petroleum fuel, liquefied natural gas or any renewable energy source Persons employed in services connected with the loading and unloading of ships and with the storage and delivery of goods at, or from, docks, wharves and warehouses operated in connection with docks or wharves Immigration Officers and Customs Officers Correctional services officers Persons employed in the transportation of agricultural produce or livestock or employed in the poultry industry (including catching crew, poultry processing plant staff and the staff of the feed mills) Persons employed in the sugarcane industry The Judiciary and persons employed to the courts Persons employed to the media (such as journalists, television or radio presenters, camera operators, announcers, engineers, technicians and newspaper delivery personnel) Persons employed to tourist establishments as defined by the Public Health (Tourist Establishments) Regulations, 2000 Persons employed in the provision of public transportation by the Jamaican Urban Transit Company or the Montego Bay Metro Company Limited

