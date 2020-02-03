Police Success: Brothers convicted for shooting

Two brothers were convicted in the Gun Court Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 29.

They are Daunte and Deandre Newlands, who were before the court for a shooting incident in the Maverly area of the St. Andrew South Police Division on 6 June 2017.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force stated that, according to the investigating team, expert witness management was a crucial factor in the outcome of the trial, which began on Wednesday, January 22.

“It was a lengthy investigation that involved a multiplicity of investigative leads and enquiries,” said the divisional detective inspector, who added: “There was no need for an identification parade, and bail was denied since the very first court appearance. That is testament to the quality of the evidence.”

Investigators nabbed the brothers in 2018.

They were found guilty of Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm.

The two will be sentenced on 21 February 2020.

