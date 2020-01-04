Police seize gun in St. Ann

Police seized a homemade 9 millimetre pistol and one .38 cartridge containing one round of ammunition on Windsor main road in St. Ann yesterday, January 3.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports from the St Ann’s Bay Police are that, about 1:10AM, officers conducted an operation in the Windsor community, when they saw two men who aroused their suspicion and accosted them. They were searched and the firearm and ammunition seized.



“One man was taken into custody. However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations. The other man escaped,” added the JCF, which noted that investigations are continuing.

