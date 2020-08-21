Police kill ‘gangster’ wanted for murders in St. Ann – including four in Parry Town

The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is lauding the work of investigators that it said led to the killing of ‘one of Jamaica’s most notorious gangsters’, who allegedly is behind at least two double murders in the Parry Town area of St. Ann.



He is 34-year-old Orlando Chambers from Maxfield Avenue in St. Andrew.



The JCF said Chambers was shot dead during a confrontation with police about 5:50AM yesterday, August 20.



The targeted operation, which led to Chambers’ death, was the culmination of months of coordinated investigative work from detectives in St. Ann and the Corporate Area.



Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Crime Portfolio, Fitz Bailey, said: “The people of St. Ann are breathing a sigh of relief following the news that a ruthless gangster, who wreaked havoc on their lives and livelihoods, is no more. Chambers was listed as a person of interest in more than 15 murders, shootings and other violent crimes that date back to January 2019 in the parish. Chambers has been at the center of an ongoing feud between rival gangs in St. Ann for some time.”



The JCF further stated that the active cases with which Chambers has been connected are:

The August 2019 double-murder of Llancelot White, otherwise called Buck One; and Kemar Thomas – both from Parry Town in Ocho Rios. Both men were at a shop drinking when they were attacked by two men, who shot and killed them. The killings were organized by Chambers to end an on-going court case, the JCF said.

The April 2020 double-murder of Omar Beckford, otherwise called Omie; and Shenardo Gaynor who is otherwise called Zidane – both from Kellington in Parry Town. Their deaths were organized and executed by Chambers as a result of an on-going gang feud and were related to accusations that Gaynor informed the police about gang activities, the JCF added.

In May 2020, Chambers organized the shooting of a 62-year old man in a section of Parry Town known as Gaza, the JCF said. It explained: “It is alleged that the man [who was shot] is the cousin of another man who Chambers was feuding with. As such, it was determined that the elderly man was no longer welcomed in the community. The thugs broke into the man’s house while he was asleep and shot him in the face and arm. Luckily, he survived the shooting.”



In the meantime, DCP Bailey issued a strong warning for other persons pursuing a life of violence and crime.



“Regardless of where you are hiding; regardless of how long it takes…the Jamaica Constabulary Force has the will, determination and resources to pursue these matters. We will find you and we will bring you to justice. Wherever you are, we will employ the necessary intelligence, science, technology and other resources to find you. We are taking our country back from gangsters,” he said.

Advertise with us for as low as $2,500 monthly. Don't miss this special offer. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.