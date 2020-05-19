Police confirm discovery of skeletal remains in Linstead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said investigations are underway to help determine the identity of skeletal remains, which were found yesterday (May 18) in the Linstead area of St. Catherine.



It told The Beacon that the remains were found in a grass-field at Charlemont Housing Scheme in the vicinity of the Edward Seaga Highway.



The JCF said citizens made the discovery about 3:15PM.



It added: “The police were alerted and the remains removed. A post mortem is to be done.”

We want to hear the positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.