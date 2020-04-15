POLICE: Avoid Unnecessary Travel Through St. Catherine

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said residents of other parishes should avoid travelling unnecessarily though St. Catherine, adding that it is better for them to use the highways if they must pass through the parish.



People using main roads in and out of St. Catherine will be subject to various checkpoints as well as temperature checks.



The restrictions come as Prime Minister Andrew Holness, last evening, announced a seven-day lock-down of the entire St. Catherine. He did so after Alorica call centre in the Portmore area of the parish recorded 33 cases of the virus.



The St. Catherine lock-down took effect at 5 o’clock this morning, and will end at 5AM on Wednesday, April 22.



The JCF, in a media release, said: “Persons who must traverse the parish, including transient commuters, should expect to encounter various check-points across the parish. Where possible, commuters are encouraged to avoid traversing the parish of St. Catherine unnecessarily and to use alternative routes.



“All non-essential workers travelling from Clarendon direction to Kingston are being advised to use the Highway 2000. Those travelling from St. Ann direction to Kingston should use the North-South Highway, as access to the highway from St. Catherine will be restricted. Only essential workers with appropriate identification will be allowed access to Kingston from St. Catherine via the Mandela Highway,” the JCF further advised.



It added that persons who are exempted under the law should provide appropriate identification cards, as well as proof of their legitimate reasons for being on the road.



The JCF noted that members of the Business Process Outsourcing sector who reside in the parish of St. Catherine are not exempted, and should not leave the parish.



For more details on the lock-down and the people exempted, CLICK HERE.

