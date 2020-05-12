Police appeal for help in finding missing child

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for a child who has been missing since Tuesday, May 5.



She is Kimanda Beckford, 13, from Above Rocks, St. Catherine.



She is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 164 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Above Rocks Police are that Kimanda was last seen in her community wearing a red tights suit, and she has not been heard from since.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimanda should contact the Above Rocks Police at 876-903-9887, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

