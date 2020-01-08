Point Hill resident accused of chopping man with machete

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a resident of Duxes district in Point Hill, St. Catherine, with Wounding With Intent.

It said the 19-year-old accused, Sivan Pearson, a labourer, allegedly chopped a man in the community on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

The JCF, in a media release, said: “Reports are that, about 9PM, the complainant was walking along a dirt track when he heard the accused man call out his name; he then turned to look and was chopped to the face by the accused with a machete. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.”

Police said they arrested Pearson on January 5, adding that a court date is being finalised.

