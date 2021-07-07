Point Hill Man Missing

Seventy-seven-year-old Isaiah Howell, otherwise called ‘Pokie’, has been reported missing from his home at Duxes district in Point Hill, St. Catherine, said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).



He has been missing since Sunday, July 4.



He is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports are that Howell was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Howell should contact Point Hill Police Station at 876-709-5079, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.