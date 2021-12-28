Point Hill | Cops Appeal For Help In Finding Minor; A Letter Is Found

Nickesha Reid woke up Sunday morning (December 26) to find a letter purportedly written by her 16-year-old daughter Keresha Davis, who has been reported missing since the said date.

She is a resident of Pusey district in Point Hill, St. Catherine.

In the letter, now in possession of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the child purportedly advised her mother not to search for her, adding that she will contact the family whenever she reaches her destination, which was not stated.

“The letter was left at my room door before I woke up [Sunday morning],” the mother said in a doleful tone.

Not taking the letter at face value, the mother brought the matter to the attention of the JCF, which this morning issued a public appeal for help in locating the minor.

It said Keresha is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

“Reports are that Keresha was last seen at home about 6:30AM. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since,” the JCF added. “Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keresha Davis is asked to contact the Point Hill Police at 876-705-5079, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.”

The child’s mother, in the meantime, told The Beacon that she is traumatized as it is “unusual” for Keresha to go missing from home.

“It is frustrating. I keep wondering why; I just don’t know what to think,” she further said.

The mother also stated that her other children “are taking it very hard”.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.