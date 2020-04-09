PM considers allowing entry for citizens stranded overseas

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he is contemplating reopening the island’s ports to facilitate the entry of Jamaicans stranded overseas.



He described the decision as one of the toughest he has had to make, adding: “It cannot be a wholesale re-entry.”



Prime Minister Holness noted that people allowed to enter would be required to go from the airport straight to Government’s quarantine sites.



That would create massive logistical challenges, the prime minister said, adding that he has asked for a proper plan to be created.



He further emphasized that more resources would be required – including accommodation and testing capacities in relation to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Prime Minister Holness, in the meantime, said an overwhelming majority of people who travelled to Jamaica after March 18 have now heeded Government’s appeal for them to report to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.



He stated that an estimated 7,000 persons came into the island within the said period, and 1,500 of that number left the country.



Jamaica initially closed its ports of entry to incoming passengers on March 21, but has been allowing outgoing passengers, as well as both incoming and outgoing cargo.

