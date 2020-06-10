PM announces official funeral, period of mourning, viewing of closed casket

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that Cabinet has approved an official period of mourning and official funeral for the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson.



She died in St. Ann on Friday, May 28, during her struggle with cancer. She was 66 years old.



Prime Minister Holness said the period of mourning is from Wednesday (June 10) to Tuesday (June 16).



Several tribute activities will take place during the official period of mourning.



“There will be three days of public viewing, which will be closed casket – in keeping with the wishes of the family,” said the Office of the Prime Minister.



The schedule for public viewing is:

St. Ann Parish Church in St. Ann’s Bay on Thursday, June 11, from 10AM to 2PM St. John’s Anglican Church Hall in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Friday, June 12, from 10AM to 2PM Jamaica Labour Party Headquarters at Belmont Road on Tuesday, June 16, from 10AM to 3PM



A condolence book will be available at each location. Persons are required to wear masks and obey social distancing protocol.



Meanwhile, Members of Parliament will attend a special sitting of the House of Representatives tomorrow, June 10, to pay tribute to the late minister.



Robinson represented the constituency of St. Ann North-East for 19 years until her death.



She held several positions in Government, including Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Local Government in 2007, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Works in 2011.



From 2016 to the time of her death, Robinson served as Minister of Labour and Social Security.



The Office of the Prime Minister said information on funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.

