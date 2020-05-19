PHOTOS: Wayne Stanbury’s wife

Many vague references have been made in the media to the late wife of slain businessman Wayne Stanbury from Linstead in St. Catherine.

No one ever mentioned her name.

Her name is Vanda Rowe-Stanbury, who hails from Ewarton district in St. Catherine.

She was a school teacher, who last taught at Linstead Primary and Junior High.

The couple had three daughters together.

Reference is often made to the time of Mrs. Stanbury’s natural death, in relation to the date on which her husband was shot dead in a Kingston churchyard.

Mrs. Stanbury, 49, died of cancer on June 2, 2019.

Roughly four months later, Mr. Stanbury, 50, was shot at in Linstead.

Eight months after the wife died, Mr. Stanbury was shot dead.

The Beacon is not linking the incidents.

Mrs. Stanbury, like her husband, was buried at Commodore Cemetery in Linstead.

The husband, who rose from humble beginnings to become the owner of Berry-don Financial Services in Linstead town, was buried this month. His killer remains on the run.

