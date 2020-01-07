PHOTOS: Bartons Primary turns 175

Bartons Primary School in St. Catherine has commenced its 175th anniversary celebrations with a church service and one-mile street march.

Principal Hetana Hasse Johnson led the events yesterday, January 6.

The devotion took place at St. Georges Anglican Church; the march was done from Bartons Seven Miles to the school, which is located at Bartons district – not far from Brown’s Hall.

Teacher and Assistant Coordinator of the celebrations, Tameika James, said the next major scheduled event will be the official church service at 3PM on January 19 at St. Georges Anglican Church. Shanika Ellison Brown, teacher at the school, is coordinating the various activities.

