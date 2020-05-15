PHOTO: Bog Walk Police Not Left Out

Councillor for the Bog Walk Division in St. Catherine, Peter Abrahams, yesterday included the police among recipients of the care packages he has been distributing amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The councillor told The Beacon that it was a pleasure to have shared with the Bog Walk Police because of the good work he thinks they have been doing during the health crisis. Head of the station, Inspector Michael Malcolm, was among persons who witnessed the distribution.



Councillor Abrahams, in the meantime, said he already distributed care packages to about 400 civilians in the Bog Walk Division, and is preparing to reach 200 others.

