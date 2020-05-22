Old Harbour resident missing for months

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) yesterday said 42-year-old Marvin Lyn, who is otherwise called ‘Mackerel’, from Old Harbour Glades in St. Catherine, has been missing since Thursday, December 12, 2019.



He is of brown complexion and slim build, and is about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Lyn was seen leaving home about 5AM. His mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lyn should contact the Old Harbour Police at 876- 983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

