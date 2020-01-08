Ocho Rios man charged for gun

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in St. Ann arrested and charged a man with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition during an operation at Mansfield Green in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, yesterday, January 7.

He is 36-year-old shoemaker Nicholas Williams, otherwise called ‘Pampers’, from Fern Grove in Ocho Rios.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that, about midnight, lawmen were on operation in the area when they saw Williams, whose actions aroused their suspicion.

“He was accosted, searched and one .38 Smith and Wesson revolver, along with five assorted rounds of ammunition, was taken from his waistband,” the JCF further claimed.

It said investigations are ongoing, and a date will be announced for Williams to appear in court.

