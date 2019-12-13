Ochi teen missing for over a month

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 15-year-old Shanique Livingston from Main Street in Ocho Rios, St Ann, has been missing since Friday, November 6.

She is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 165 centimetres(5 feet 5 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that, about 10PM,Shanique was last seen in the Ocho Rios Food Market dressed in a blue and white stripe dress. She has not been heard from since.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanique should contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

