NOT OVER YET – JLP going to court for Amos, two other candidates

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) last evening announced that it is heading to court for a Magisterial Recount of ballots cast on September 3 in St. Catherine North West and two other constituencies.



The party’s candidate in St. Catherine North West, Newton Amos, based on preliminary count, polled 22 votes less than Hugh Graham of the People’s National Party (PNP). However, following an official count, the PNP’s candidate got a bigger margin of victory (135 votes).



The JLP said it is also gearing up for a Magisterial Recount in St. Ann South East, where its candidate is Delroy Granston. In the preliminary count, Granston lost to Lisa Hannah of the PNP by 14 votes. However, after the official count, Hannah’s margin of victory was extended to 32 votes.



The JLP said its lead lawyer, Carolyn Chuck, has assured that she will file the application for Magisterial Recounts ‘in short order’ for St. Ann South East and St. Catherine North West.



Under section 47 of the Representation of the People Act, an application for a Magisterial Recount may be filed within four days after the day on which the Returning Officer has declared a candidate elected.



In the meantime, the JLP said its lawyer yesterday filed an application for a Magisterial Recount in the constituency of Westmoreland Eastern, where its candidate is Daniel Lawrence. Based on the preliminary results, Lawrence defeated Luther Buchanan of the PNP by eight votes. However, after the official count, both candidates ended up with a tie. The Returning Officer broke the deadlock by choosing Buchanan as winner. The JLP attorneys in this case are Oneil Brown and Martin Thomas.

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.