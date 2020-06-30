National curfew to start 11PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new curfew hours for the month of July.



He said the curfew will run from 11PM to 5AM nightly, from Tuesday (June 30) to July 31, 2020.



The curfew, which currently starts at 10PM and ends 5AM, was put in place as part of Government’s strategy to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



During a virtual press conference at Jamaica House yesterday, Prime Minister Holness said: “As of July 1, 2020, we will continue to take a risk-based management approach, which is evidence-based, measured and proportionate.”



He added: “The objective continues to be the need to reduce the exposure risk of the population to COVID-19, while increasing the capacity of the public health system to respond to cases within the population.”



There are now 698 persons confirmed locally to have COVID-19, including 553 who have recovered. Ten persons have died in Jamaica as a result of the virus.

