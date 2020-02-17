MURDER CLOSES BUSINESS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The gun murder of Wayne Stanbury has halted the financial services he provided up to the time of his death from King Street in the heart of Linstead, St. Catherine.



Stanbury, a resident of Mickelton Heights in Linstead, was the proprietor of Berry-don Financial Services, which operated a Western Union outlet as well as cambio.



Police said a gunman on foot shot the businessman yesterday morning shortly after he exited his vehicle at the back of Emmanuel Apostolic Church on Slipe Road in Kingston. He was about to enter the place of worship when the gunman struck.

In a previous incident, Stanbury was shot and wounded in Linstead on the night of October 11 last year.



His firm, in a text message to customers this afternoon, announced: “Services will be temporarily unavailable at Berry-don Financial on Monday, February 17. Services are expected to resume Tuesday, February 18.”

A similar message is conveyed on a sign posted on the closed door of the business.



Meanwhile, shortly after dawn, some employees showed up outside the building, pondering their fate while trying to fathom the tragedy.



Curious residents also paused to look at the building as they travelled through the town, where the gun murder of Stanbury has become the hottest topic.

