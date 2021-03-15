MP, who tests positive for covid, urges more empathy for all

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for West Rural St. Andrew, said she has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).



She is among the 31,305 people tested positive so far for the virus in Jamaica. Nearly half of those cases are still active.



The MP, in a tweet today, told her constituents: “I’m doing well and the work continues in my physical absence… Food is being dropped off at my door as I wave with gratitude.”



Cuthbert-Flynn also used the opportunity to appeal for people to be more understanding of each other especially in these times.



“Let’s navigate these times with more understanding and empathy for all,” she said.

She, in the meantime, noted that operations in her constituency will be negatively affected, adding that her councillors will try to fill any slack.



“Having COVID-19 and being a representative of the people has been a challenge. I’m unable to visit my projects happening now, and have asked my councillors to assist at this time. An incident occurred yesterday and I wasn’t able to respond,” the MP further said.



“I’m unable to sign off for any emergencies happening; other arrangements have to be made. I have to trust items from vendors or just say no to persons in need of help… I am hoping my councillors stay safe because the work would be more difficult to accomplish. My party workers are keeping me busy with updates so far and I thank them.”



The parliamentarian also expressed gratitude to healthcare workers, especially those at Spanish Town Hospital.

“Spanish Town Hospital staff, kudos to you all for the care I received. I observed your gentleness with the patients and left knowing they’re in good hands,” she commented.

