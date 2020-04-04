MITCHELL GETS $50K BAIL

Dayne Mitchell, who appeared in a viral video allegedly breaking a curfew aimed at minimizing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), was granted bail last evening in the sum of $50,000.



He spent two nights in jail.



Defence lawyer, Alexander Shaw, told The Beacon that Mitchell is to appear in court on June 18.



He is charged under the Disaster Risk Management Act amid allegations that he went on a live social media broadcast in the streets on April 1 during the all-island curfew that commenced at 8PM.



In the video, Mitchell allegedly defied the curfew order and spoke disparagingly of the police and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.



However, Mitchell, after being tracked down by police and charged, appeared in a video two days later to apologize for his behaviour.



Standing beside his lawyer, he declared: “On Wednesday, April 1, I made a video that is disgraceful and demeaning. I want to apologize sincerely to the prime minister – Honourable Andrew Holness, to Jamaica and to the Jamaica Constabulary Force… I want to say I am very sorry for saying all those things…



“I want all Jamaicans to take this Coronavirus very serious and apply by the rules and regulations set by the prime minister,” added Mitchell.

