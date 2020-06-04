Missing teen last seen in Spanish Town

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Malieka Patterson from Seville Meadows in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, May 30.



She is of brown complexion and medium build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that Malieka was last seen on Young Street in the parish and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She is said to frequent the Chambers Lane community in St. Catherine.”



The JCF further stated that anyone knowing the whereabouts of Malieka should contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

