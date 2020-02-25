Minister declares support for new health centre in Treadways

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton has thrown his support behind plans to construct a new health centre at Treadways in the Linstead area of St. Catherine.



“I am prepared to give support,” he declared.



“I will work with the parish management and then, once that information [relevant to the construction of the health centre] comes back to me, I will follow through on it.”



The minister gave the commitment moments after the Parish Manager of the St. Catherine Health Services, Mark Martin, said information regarding the project is being prepared to be submitted to the health minister for approval.



“We have done a bill of quantities; the costing are being done and therefore at some point in the future we will be going to the minister,” Martin told residents during a public meeting in Linstead on February 20.



He added that a suitable property for construction of the new Treadways health facility has been located; this after much effort was exerted.



“The Commissioner of Lands has actually given us by way of writing a bit of property in the area of Treadways for the development of a new health centre,” Martin further said.



He explained that the old Treadways health centre was closed because it had fallen into a state of disrepair, adding that it was ‘pointless’ to have the said building repaired.



“What had happened is that the building had far deteriorated, and it was unsafe for clients and staff to remain in that facility… The decision was taken after we had received a notice that we had to come out of that facility – which was done. You have a commitment from the region (South East Regional Health Authority) that every effort is being taken to ensure that a new facility is erected,” Martin added.



He, as well as the health minister, was responding to questions posed during the community meeting by Councillor for the Treadways Division, Sydney Rose. The minister indicated that it was not the first time that Rose was bringing the issue to his attention.

