Michael Sharpe dies – PM says he was a fearless journalist

Michael Sharpe, a 65-year-old journalist and former district constable, died this morning in hospital.

He had been hospitalized for weeks.

Sharpe is particularly remembered as a co-presenter of the main news package at Television Jamaica (TVJ), a member of the RJR-GLEANER Communications Group.

The broadcaster with whom he presented the news for years, Dorraine Samuels, died two years ago at the age of 59.

After his stint at TVJ, Sharpe became Operations Manager at Jamaica News Network (JNN), which also is a member of the RJR-GLEANER Communications Group.

General Manager of Broadcast Services at the RJRGLEANER Communications, Claire Grant, said: “It is with deep regret that TVJ, JNN, the RJRGLEANER Communications Group announces that our colleague, friend, veteran broadcaster, newsman – Michael Sharpe, died this morning. Condolences to his family and friends. Peace, Michael. Peace.”

In the meantime, Prime Minister Andrew Holness described Sharpe as fearless.

He said: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist Michael Sharpe this morning. For almost 40 years, Michael Sharpe dedicated himself to the craft of journalism and keeping Jamaica informed. Michael was fearless and sharp in his coverage and commentary. I offer my condolences to his family, friends and wider journalism fraternity as we remember his unwavering service to media and Jamaica.”

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), which Sharpe served as a district constable, also expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sharpe. “He served the JCF and the people of Jamaica for several decades as a district constable as well as a veteran broadcaster,” the JCF noted.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.