Measures against COVID extended until September – including curfew and party limit

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that several measures aimed at slowing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been extended until September 30, 2020.



They include:

Nightly curfew from 11PM to 5AM

Public gatherings of no more than 20 people

Entertainment industry remains open, facilitating no more than 280 people in venues at any one time

Markets to continue opening Mondays to Saturdays from 6AM to 7PM

Persons 75 years and older to remain at home



During an address in parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Holness added: “Places of amusement, beaches, rivers, river-rafting, restaurants and cinemas – these were allowed to reopen with strict protocols, and these measures will also be extended to September 20th 2020.



“Zoos, parks, water parks – the opening hours as obtained previously are extended to September 30th 2020. Zoos opening hours are 10AM to 4PM. Parks – including theme parks – will open 6AM to 8PM. Amusement parks, water parks and water attractions – these were opened, as was announced previously. The measures for these will continue to be in effect until September 30th, 2020,” the prime minister added.



He said daycare centres will also continue to operate under measures previously announced.



Prime Minister Holness, in the meantime, warned that the entertainment industry and others will again face stricter measures if there is notable breach of the measures announced.



He added: “Minister [Desmond] McKenzie has been monitoring these places of amusement and the entertainment sector – and the daycare centres as well, and so far the report is that there is a level of compliance that – I don’t want to use the term satisfactory, but it is reasonable. There is still room for improvement, but it is not at the stage where it would trigger a shutdown. If it reaches that stage, the government will act swiftly.”

The prime minister further noted that the wearing of masks, as well as social distancing of at least six feet, still applies generally.



In the meantime, the number of persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica stood at 855 up to yesterday – including 10 deceased, 724 recoveries, and 46 people who have been repatriated. That means there are now 75 active cases of the virus on the island.

