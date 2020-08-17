Mayor Tests Positive for COVID, Appeals For Continued Vigilance

Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary, who is also a member of the Jamaica Labour Party, has confirmed that he tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



He said he is making the matter public in an effort to encourage greater vigilance among people who think the disease is far-fetched.



The mayor, in a statement today, said: “Last week, I was feeling unwell and, in an abundance of caution, I self-quarantined and made contact with the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for the parish of St Mary. The MOH arranged for me to do a COVID test; unfortunately the result came back positive. I have been cooperating fully with the health department and have been in isolation at home since…



“I have decided to make this public because a significant number of Jamaicans believe that ‘COVID nah keep’, but I am urging everyone to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families and by extension the general public. I implore all Jamaicans to exercise personal responsibility. I look forward to recovering fully so I can continue to serve the people of the Richmond Division and the parish of St Mary,” Mayor Creary further said.

