Manchester woman and baby missing

This is Mia Walker. Police said no photo of her mother has been made available

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 31-year-old Angella Gayle and her one-year-old daughter Mia Walker from Hampton Road in Porus, Manchester, have been missing since Thursday, January 2.



Gayle is of brown complexion and stout build, and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Mandeville Police are that Gayle and her daughter were last seen along Main Street in the parish and have not been heard from since.



“At the time, Gayle was wearing a brown blouse, red pleated shorts, and a pair of brown slippers. The mode of dress for Mia is unknown,” added the JCF.



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gayle and her daughter should contact the Mandeville Police at 876-962-2250, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

We want to hear the positive news happening in your family, school, church, business and community. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574, e-mail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com or message 'The Jamaica Beacon' page on Facebook