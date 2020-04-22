Manchester Man Charged With Murder In Kingston

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an unemployed resident of Elgin district in Knockpatrick, Manchester, is to face the court to answer to a charge of murder laid against him on Tuesday, April 20.



He is 29-year-old Fabian Williams.



Williams is implicated in the shooting death of 26-year-old Shane Gordon, otherwise called ‘Popsie’, from Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13. The crime was committed on Saturday, September 14, 2019.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that, about 7PM, Gordon was standing at the intersection of Kew Lane and Maxfield Avenue in the parish when he was approached by men in a Nissan Tiida motor car.



“The men opened gunfire hitting him several times before escaping. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Williams was arrested during a police operation and later charged following a question and answer session,” the JCF added.



It noted that a court date is being finalised.

