Man wanted for murder of wife in US apprehended in Jamaica

A Jamaican man, who is accused of murdering his wife a few years ago in the United States of America (USA), was apprehended in St. Andrew on Tuesday, June 2.



He has been identified as 43-year-old construction worker Oshane Lewis, otherwise called ‘Danny’.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said Lewis was residing at Poinciana Avenue in Kingston 11 and Wynters Garden in St. Catherine.



He was arrested through the joint efforts of Jamaica’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Hunts Bay Police in St. Andrew.



The JCF added: “Lewis is accused of killing his wife in Pennsylvania, USA, in 2015 after which he fled to Jamaica.”

