Man stabbed while reporting to police

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives in St. Ann have charged a man following a wounding incident on Thursday, May 7.



He is 18-year-old labourer Michael Grandison from Mansfield Heights in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



The JCF said: “Grandison was charged with wounding with intent after he used a knife to inflict a wound to a man… The incident occurred while the man was reporting a matter to the police. Grandison was arrested and later charged. The man was taken to hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.”

