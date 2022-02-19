Man Slain Outside Linstead Market Not Yet Identified By Cops

Persons gather at the crime scene on Fletcher’s Avenue beside Linstead Market. Jamaica Beacon photo

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers are yet to identify the man who was shot dead last evening beside Linstead Market on Fletcher’s Avenue in St. Catherine.



“Reports are that, about 8:30PM, lawmen responded to explosions in the area. Upon their arrival, the man was seen with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the JCF explained.



Amateur videos of the scene show the gunshot victim on the ground gasping for air and bleeding profusely.



He eventually was removed from the scene in a police vehicle.

The victim is of fair complexion, slim build and is wearing a white cap, small brown side bag, dark-blue sweater, and black and white sneakers.

He is at least the seventh person killed in Linstead police area since the start of the year. The victims include three women.

