Man robbed in St Ann – his belonging later appears online for sale

File photo. This is not an actual photo of the accused mentioned in this story

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives in St. Ann arrested and charged a Facebook vendor with Receiving Stolen Property following an incident at Moneague in the parish on Monday, July 20.



The accused has been identified as 44-year-old Oniel Jarvis, a vendor and taxi operator from Pelican district in Discovery Bay, St. Ann.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 7:30PM, the complainant was walking home when two men robbed him of JM$150,000 and a Boss guitar effect processor valued at JM$ 35,000. He later saw his property being advertised for sale on Facebook and alerted the police.



“The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched. An operation was carried out and Jarvis was held with the stolen item. He was subsequently charged,” the JCF added.



It said a court date is being finalized.



Meanwhile, the JCF urged the public to be cautious when making purchases online, and to ensure the items are from legitimate sources.

