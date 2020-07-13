Man posing as taxi operator charged for robberies in St. Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in St. Ann have charged a man, who allegedly posed as a taxi operator while committing two robberies in the parish between June 20 and 30.



He is 40-year-old tour operator Conroy Ferguson from Boscobel, St. Mary.



He is charged with Robbery With Aggravation.



The JCF said: “Reports are that Ferguson picked up passengers, deviated from the established route and then robbed them. In the first incident, he was reportedly plying the Runaway Bay to St. Ann’s Bay route. In the second incident, he was en route to Ocho Rios from Mammee Bay in the parish.



“Both incidents were reported to the police and Ferguson was arrested during an operation on Tuesday, July 2. He was subsequently charged after being placed on an identification parade after he was positively identified. His court date is being finalised,” the JCF added.



It, in the meantime, appealed for persons to remain vigilant when taking public transportation, and to be especially alert when deviations are made from the established route.

